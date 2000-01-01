For nearly 40 years, MetroNews has been more than just a news source. The voice of West Virginia has been a trusted companion for the Mountain State, connecting communities across the state with the latest news, sports, and talk programming.
Now, we're excited to extend that connection even further. MetroNews Television invites our loyal listeners to become viewers, providing access to your favorite programs from the comfort of your living room, streaming seamlessly on your preferred device.
With both live and archived content including shows like TalkLike with Hoppy Kercheval and Sportsline with Tony Caridi, viewers can enjoy an array of news, sports and entertainment, from acclaimed feature films like 'Hot Rod' to full game broadcasts of events like the Super 6 and WVSSAC Girls and Boys Basketball championships. With MetroNews Television, each championship game is within reach, no matter where you are.
Join us as we continue our mission of keeping West Virginians both informed and entertained.
Welcome to MetroNews Television, your ultimate source for in-depth coverage of West Virginia's news, talk, and sports. As the only true statewide medium, MetroNews Television offers a dynamic lineup that includes full episodes of acclaimed shows like TalkLine and SportsLine. From exclusive interviews to comprehensive news coverage and the popular "3 Guys Before The Game," our content is designed to keep you informed and engaged.
Delve into the heart of West Virginia's sports scene with our extensive coverage of WVU, Marshall, and high school sports. MetroNews Television is your front-row seat to thrilling game highlights, insightful commentary, and exclusive content that captures the essence of sports across the state.